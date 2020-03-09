Italy expands travel restrictions to cover whole country as coronavirus outbreak worsens

Italy's prime minister announced Monday evening that he was expanding restrictions on travel to cover the entire country in an unprecedented peacetime move to try to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Giuseppe Conte said that a new government decree will require all Italians to meet a limited set of criteria -- such as a need to work or health conditions -- in order to travel outside the areas where they live.

"There won't be just a red zone," Conte told reporters. "There will be Italy."

Italy registered 1,807 more confirmed cases as of Monday evening, for a national total of 9,172, the most cases of the virus outside of China. The number of dead in Italy also increased by 97 to 463.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Early Sunday, Conte signed a decree attempting to lock down 16 million people in Italy's prosperous north -- including the entire Lombardy region and 14 provinces in the Piemonte, Veneto and Emilia Romagna regions -- until April 3.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.