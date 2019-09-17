Italian solider stabbed in neck, shoulder by man carrying scissors, shouting 'Allahu Akbar'

An Italian soldier was stabbed in the neck and shoulder outside a Milan train station Tuesday by a man wielding a pair of scissors and shouting “Allahu Akbar."

The suspect, identified as Mahamad Fathe, 23, fled on foot after the seemingly unprovoked attack shortly before 11 a.m. in Piazza Duca d’Aosta. Fathe ran toward Via Vittor Pisani but was taken down by paramilitary Carabinieri cops, Milano Today first reported.

ITALIAN REGION OFFERS $770 A MONTH TO PEOPLE TO MOVE THERE - BUT THERE'S A CATCH

Fathe, a foreign national from Yemen, was a regular visitor at Milan Central Railway station.

He purportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar!” – Arabic for “God is greatest!” – as he was being arrested.

The 34-year-old soldier was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, despite the deep wound to his neck.

Two army officers and a police officer were stabbed inside the station in May 2017. That incident began when authorities stopped a 20-year-old man, a known drug dealer, during a routine check.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The man pulled out a knife and attacked the officers after authorities asked him for identification. The officers suffered arm, neck and collarbone injuries. The man was arrested and charged with attempted murder. That incident was not terrorism-based, authorities said.