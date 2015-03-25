Italian police arrest driver of snowmobile in sled accident that killed 6 Russians

Italian police have arrested the driver of the snowmobile that crashed into a ravine during a nighttime outing on a steep ski slope, killing six Russians being pulled behind the vehicle on a sled.

Trento prosecutors said 58-year-old Azat Yagafarov was arrested Wednesday. He faces multiple charges of manslaughter and causing serious personal harm.

News reports said the snowmobile towing the sled veered off the slope on a curve, hit a manmade barrier, flew through the air before landing in a ravine during the accident Friday. Six passengers were killed. The driver and another person were seriously injured.

The Russians, including two working in tourism in Italy, were believed to have dined at the top of the slopes and were heading back to their hotel when they crashed.