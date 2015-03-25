Italian oil rig sinks near Congo River estuary

An offshore rig belonging to Italy's Saipem has sunk off the coast of Angola and Democratic Republic of Congo after the seabed collapsed under one of its legs, the company said on Wednesday.

Saipem said the drilling rig began tilting on Monday and fell on Tuesday in around 40 metres of water near the mouth of the Congo River.

"The emergency procedures were promptly activated last night to ensure the evacuation of the personnel on board," Saipem said in a statement.

Of the 103 staff present, one was reported missing and six incurred minor injuries.

"No environmental impacts have been reported," it said.