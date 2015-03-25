Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Africa
Published
Last Update December 22, 2014

Italian oil rig sinks near Congo River estuary

By | AFP
Fishermen sail on the River Congo that separates Brazzaville, Congo, from Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) August 24, 1998. An offshore rig belonging to Italy's Saipem has sunk near the mouth of the River Congo after the seabed collapsed under one of its legs, the company said on Wednesday.

Fishermen sail on the River Congo that separates Brazzaville, Congo, from Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) August 24, 1998. An offshore rig belonging to Italy's Saipem has sunk near the mouth of the River Congo after the seabed collapsed under one of its legs, the company said on Wednesday. (AFP/File)

ROME (AFP) – An offshore rig belonging to Italy's Saipem has sunk off the coast of Angola and Democratic Republic of Congo after the seabed collapsed under one of its legs, the company said on Wednesday.

Saipem said the drilling rig began tilting on Monday and fell on Tuesday in around 40 metres of water near the mouth of the Congo River.

"The emergency procedures were promptly activated last night to ensure the evacuation of the personnel on board," Saipem said in a statement.

Of the 103 staff present, one was reported missing and six incurred minor injuries.

"No environmental impacts have been reported," it said.