Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update December 8, 2015

Italian appeals court deliberating fate of 7 experts found guilty of failing to warn of quake

By | Associated Press
  • 65d79ba6-
    Image 1 of 3

    Bernardo De Bernardinis, former vice-president of Civil Protection Agency's technical department and Franco Barberi, head of Serious Risks Commission wait in the courtroom before the reading of the appeals sentence in L'Aquila, Monday, Nov. 10, 2014. An appeals court has cleared seven experts charged with failing to adequately warn residents of the risk before an earthquake struck central Italy in 2009, killing more than 300 people. The convictions two years ago sent shockwaves through the scientific community, which argued that the charges represented a complete misunderstanding about the science behind earthquake probabilities. (AP Photo/Sandro Perozzi) (The Associated Press)

  • a393a018-
    Image 2 of 3

    Residents of L'Aquila shouts their disappointment after an appeals court has cleared seven experts charged with failing to adequately warn residents of the risk before an earthquake struck central Italy in 2009, killing more than 300 people. The court in L'Aquila, the city in central Italy struck by the quake, on Monday, Nov. 10, 2014, overturned guilty verdicts against the seven saying no crime had been committed. The convictions two years ago sent shockwaves through the scientific community, which argued that the charges represented a complete misunderstanding about the science behind earthquake probabilities. (AP Photo/Sandro Perozzi) (The Associated Press)

  • 8b1d419e-
    Image 3 of 3

    Giulio Lorenzo Selvaggi, left, director of National Earthquake Centre and Bernardo De Bernardinis, former vice-president of Civil Protection Agency's technical department talk after after the reading of the appeals sentence in L'Aquila, Monday, Nov. 10, 2014. An appeals court has cleared seven experts charged with failing to adequately warn residents of the risk before an earthquake struck central Italy in 2009, killing more than 300 people. The convictions two years ago sent shockwaves through the scientific community, which argued that the charges represented a complete misunderstanding about the science behind earthquake probabilities. (AP Photo/Sandro Perozzi) (The Associated Press)

L'AQUILA, Italy – An appeals court is deliberating the fate of seven experts who were found guilty of failing to adequately warn residents of the risk before an earthquake struck central Italy in 2009, killing more than 300 people.

The guilty verdict and six-year jail sentences handed down two years ago sent shock waves through the scientific community, which argued that the allegations represented a complete misunderstanding about the science behind earthquake probabilities.

An appeals court in L'Aquila is expected to issue a verdict on the appeal later Monday.

The defendants, all prominent scientists or geological or disaster experts, were accused of giving "inexact, incomplete and contradictory information" about whether small tremors felt by L'Aquila residents in the weeks and months before the 6.3-magnitude quake should have been grounds for a warning.