Israel's Netanyahu faces crisis as some military reservists suspend service amid judicial reform protests

JERUSALEM - On Friday, more than 1,100 Israeli air force pilots and aircrew announced they would suspend their voluntary reserve duty if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposed judicial overhaul continues.

In all, 235 fighter pilots, 98 transport pilots, 89 helicopter pilots, 91 pilots serving in the flight school, 165 elite air force commandos, and rescuers signed the letter addressed to Israeli parliament members, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Herzl Halevi and IAF Commander Tomer Bar.

"Legislation that enables the government to act in such an extremely unreasonable way would hurt the security of the State of Israel, would lead to a deep mistrust and jeopardize my ability to continue and risk my life - therefore, with great sadness, and without any other options, I am suspending my voluntary reserve duty," the letter stated.

"It breaks my heart," said one of them to Fox News Digital. "I never thought I would end more than 20 years of service to my country like this," said the pilot who asked to remain anonymous.

ISRAELI EX-SECURITY CZAR BACKS RESERVIST PROTEST AGAINST NETANYAHU JUDICIAL REFORM PLAN

Reservists, whose service is voluntary, make up the backbone of Israel's military, and their actions might hamper Israel's army readiness.

Israel is facing one of its most critical weeks. The Israeli Parliament is expected to vote Monday on a bill that would limit, if not revoke, the Supreme Court's oversight powers by limiting its ability to strike down decisions it deems "unreasonable."

Thousands of Israelis are marching to Jerusalem in protest of the proposed judicial overhaul, and former lawmakers and senior security officials held emergency meetings and pressers, calling on Netanyahu to suspend the legislation.

On Thursday night, amid the wide public outcry, Netanyahu said in a televised statement that while he hopes for a broad consensus for the proposed judicial reform, his coalition would continue with the legislation.

He then criticized the people who oppose the reform, calling their observations absurd. "Citizens of Israel, all of the remarks about the destruction of democracy are simply absurd. This is an attempt to mislead you over something that has no basis in reality."

In the past few days, thousands of reservists have sent letters asking to suspend their volunteer from reserve duty.

On Wednesday, hundreds of reservists from various units joined a rally in Tel Aviv, declaring they would not report for duty anymore.

Netanyahu shot back at the protesters, "What does endanger democracy is a refusal to serve. Refusal to serve endangers the security of us all, of every citizen of Israel. In a democracy, the military is subordinate to the government – it does not compel the government."

ISRAELI PRESIDENT CALLS FOR ‘FORCEFUL’ PRESSURE AGAINST IRAN, VOWS TO SUPPORT JUDICIARY IN HOUSE SPEECH

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli leaders and military commanders expressed growing alarm, saying the refusals to serve could hurt the country's security. However, they also supported their decision, saying the new legislation would endanger IDF officers and soldiers and expose them to lawsuits at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

The former head of Israel's Shin Bet internal security agency, Nadav Argaman, voiced support for the reservists. "We need to stop this legislation by any means," he told Army Radio, saying the reservists "are very concerned and fearful for the security of the state of Israel."

At the press conference of the Movement for Quality Government in Israel and Paratroopers for Democracy, Maj.-Gen. (res.) Noam Tibon, former commander of the IDF's northern formation, said, "You don't go to war without national unity. Our nation is completely torn today, and all of this is because of the regime coup."

The former head of the Mossad, Tamir Pardo, warned of the consequences of the upcoming legislation. "Several years ago, there was a discussion about a change in the rules of engagement. After this legislation is passed, a discussion will no longer be needed. Every soldier will be afraid of being prosecuted and second-guessing himself far beyond what is required, thus putting himself in dangerous situations."

"This is a tangible and immediate danger to the safety and security of IDF soldiers, and the government is progressing towards this with eyes wide open," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Later Thursday, Pardo told local Channel 12 news that Prime Minister Netanyahu should be put on trial for carrying out a "coup" with his judicial overhaul legislation.

More demonstrations are scheduled for Saturday, for the 29th week in a row.

Fox News' Peter Petroff contributed to this report.