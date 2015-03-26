Israeli Supreme Court orders outpost demolished

Israel's Supreme Court has set a new deadline for the demolition of an unauthorized Jewish outpost in the West Bank.

The court on Monday ruled that the Ulpana outpost must be dismantled by July 1.

A May 1 deadline for its removal was postponed so that the court could hear an appeal by the government, which asked for a 90-day delay.

About 30 Jewish families live in Ulpana. The court has ruled that the outpost was illegally built on private Palestinian land.

Israel has about 120 authorized settlements in the West Bank. Palestinians consider both the authorized settlements and the rogue outposts to be illegal encroachment on land they claim for a state.