Israeli prize honors Polish, French, US scientists and intellectuals

A Polish intellectual, a U.S. professor and a French historian are among the winners of this year's prestigious Dan David Prize.

The Dan David Foundation awards $1 million prizes in three categories — past, present and future — for scientific, technological and cultural accomplishments.

Named after the late philanthropist Dan David, the prize is administered from Tel Aviv University. On Tuesday it announced the winners for 2014.

Among the historians, scientists and other intellectuals being honored this year are Polish writer Krzysztof Czyzewski, French historian Pierre Nora and Marvin Minsky of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. An award ceremony is set for May.

Previous recipients include former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen.