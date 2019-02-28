Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be indicted on bribery, fraud and breach of trust, pending hearing

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was indicted on corruption charges, the country's attorney general said Thursday.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said the charges of one count of bribery and two counts of fraud and breach of trust relate to three different cases, and came after two years of investigation.

The indictments are subject to a hearing, and marks the first time in Israeli history that a sitting prime minister has been charged with a crime.

