Israeli president calls Trump a 'true friend' on Inauguration Day, praises his work to release hostages

Israel, Hamas have swapped first hostages and prisoners as part of cease-fire deal

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Israelis rejoice after three hostages are released from Gaza Video

Israelis rejoice after three hostages are released from Gaza

Fox News senior correspondent Mike Tobin joins 'Special Report' to share the reactions in Israel to the arrival of Gaza's first three hostages.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is praising Donald Trump on Inauguration Day, calling him a "true friend" of the country and thanking him for his efforts to secure the release of hostages from Hamas. 

"On behalf of the people of Israel, I send my heartfelt congratulations to you, President Donald Trump on your inauguration as the 47th POTUS," Herzog wrote on X. 

"You are a true friend of Israel. Thank you for your unwavering commitment to Israel’s security and to building a better future for our region. A special thank you for your commitment to bringing all our hostages home," he continued. 

"We wish you and your administration great success in your service to the American people. Good luck!" Herzog added. 

FREED ISRAELI HOSTAGE SPEAKS OUT FOR FIRST TIME 

Israeli President Herzog and Trump

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and President Trump (Antonio Masiello/Valerie Plesch/Getty Images)

The comments come a day after Hamas released to Israel three hostages it has been holding in captivity for nearly 500 days, as part of a cease-fire and hostage release agreement. 

In exchange, Israel released 90 Palestinian prisoners in the West Bank. 

"Let's face it, the fact that President Trump had a clear message, 'By my inauguration, I want to see hostages coming out, or else there will be hell to pay,’ made a huge impact in the Middle East, and we are hopeful that with his leadership, we're going to see all 98 hostages coming out starting today with the three female hostages," Ronen Neutra, whose son Omer was killed by Hamas terrorists, told Fox News on Sunday. 

ISRAEL RELEASES 90 PALESTINIAN PRISONERS AS PART OF CEASE-FIRE DEAL TO FREE HOSTAGES 

Emily Damari released

Emily Damari, right, and her mother Mandy are seen near kibbutz Reim, southern Israel after Emily was released from captivity by Hamas militants in Gaza on Sunday, Jan. 19. (AP/Israeli Army)

Trump said last week, "This EPIC cease-fire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies.  

Biden and Herzog meet at White House

President Isaac Herzog shakes hands with President Biden while meeting at the White House on Nov. 12, 2024. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones," he had written on Truth Social. 

Fox News' Taylor Penley contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

