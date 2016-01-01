Israeli police: Gunman opens fire in Tel Aviv bar, wounds several people; motive unclear

Israeli police say a gunman opened fire at a bar in central Tel Aviv, wounding several people. It was not immediately clear if the attacker was Palestinian or if it was a gangland shooting.

Spokesman Micky Rosenfeld says five people were wounded in the shooting Friday afternoon. He says police are investigating the attack and that it isn't immediately clear who was behind it.

The attack comes amid more than three months of almost daily Palestinian attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers.

Israeli media reported that one person died and at least three were seriously hurt at the shooting. Channel 10 reported that local businesses shut as the gunman might have escaped.

Large police forces arrived at the scene, located on a main Tel Aviv street.