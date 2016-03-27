Israeli PM: Problems with liberal Jewish prayer at holy site

Israel's prime minister says "several difficulties have arisen" in a historic agreement that would allow non-Orthodox Jewish prayers at the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu said Sunday that he was committed to resolving the problem and hoped to propose a solution within 60 days.

In a historic move, Israel's cabinet voted two months ago to build a new plaza for mixed gender prayer at the Western Wall, adjacent to the current Orthodox prayer plaza. It was viewed as a victory for liberal streams of Judaism, which are dominant in the U.S.

The Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, is administered by ultra-Orthodox authorities, who have a monopoly over religious affairs in Israel and oppose mixed-gender or female-led prayers.

Religious elements in Netanyahu's narrow coalition government oppose the plan.