Israel
Published

Israeli PM Bennett meets with Egyptian President el-Sissi

It was the first Israeli official visit to Egypt in a decade

By Yonat Friling | Fox News
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi in Sharm el-Sheikh. This is the first official visit by an Israeli premier to Egypt in a decade. 

The meeting lasted for three hours, and the two leaders discussed regional issues, diplomacy, security, and economic issues, said a statement by the Israeli Prime Minister's office.

The two met in private and later were joined by a broader delegation. Among the officials in the Israeli delegation was Yaron Blum, the chief negotiator for the release of Israeli captives held in the Gaza Strip.

After the meeting, and before his departure to Jerusalem, Bennett said the meeting was good and important and laid "a foundation for a deep connection going forward, one that will serve the interests of both nations."

In the discussions, according to an Egyptian presidency statement, el-Sissi cited Egypt's efforts to maintain calm in the Palestinian territories and the importance of international support for rebuilding efforts there. Bennett praised Egypt's role in brokering the cease-fire after the May conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

In this photo provided by Egypt's presidency media office, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, right, meets with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. This is the first official visit by an Israeli premier since 2010, when then-President Hosni Mubarak hosted a summit with Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. (Egyptian Presidency Media office via AP)

While the meeting took place, a Palestinian assailant wounded two Israelis in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem. He was shot and injured by police. The incident came hours after another attempted stabbing attack in the West Bank.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.