Israeli leader vows to prevent Hezbollah from getting 'dangerous weapons'

Israel's prime minister insists he will not allow "dangerous weapons" to reach Lebanon's Hezbollah militants.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made the comment Sunday following reports that Israel carried out an airstrike in northern Syria last week. The airstrike reportedly targeted a shipment of Russian anti-ship missiles.

Asked about the reports on the CBS-TV show "Face the Nation," Netanyahu refused to confirm or deny Israeli involvement. He said Israel's policy "is to prevent the transfer of dangerous weapons to Hezbollah and other terror groups," according to a transcript of the interview provided by CBS.

Syrian President Bashar Assad, a key Hezbollah ally, has previously threatened to retaliate if Israel carries out more attacks on his territory. Israel was reported to have hit a weapons shipment near Damascus earlier this year.