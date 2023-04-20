Expand / Collapse search
Israeli embassy opens near Turkmenistan's Iran border

Israel hopes to find a Central Asian foothold with its outpost in the reclusive, autocratic nation

Associated Press
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Thursday opened the country's permanent embassy in Turkmenistan and said the move will strengthen Israel's position in Central Asia.

Cohen, in the first visit by an Israeli top diplomat since 1994, met with Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov.

People gather for the monument unveiling ceremony in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan Monday, May 25, 2015. The isolated energy-rich Central Asian nation of Turkmenistan has unveiled a gold-leafed statue of the president in a gesture intended to burnish the leaders burgeoning cult of personality. The 21-meter monument presented to the public Monday consists of a statue of President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov atop a horse mounted on a towering pile of marble. (AP Photo/Alexander Vershinin)

People gather for a monument unveiling ceremony in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan Monday, May 25, 2015. Israel has opened an embassy in Ashgabat, just 16 miles from the largely isolationist Central Asian state's border with Iran. (AP Photo/Alexander Vershinin)

"Ties with Turkmenistan have great importance for security and diplomacy, and the visit will strengthen Israel’s place in the region," Cohen said on Twitter.

Opening the permanent diplomatic mission in the capital Ashgabat, about 25 kilometers from the Iranian border, gives Israel its third embassy in former Soviet Central Asia, after Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Turkmenistan, which holds vast natural gas reserves, maintains a firmly neutral foreign policy. It has remained largely isolated under autocratic rulers since independence after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.