Israeli election results too close to call as Netanyahu seeks fifth term

The race in Israel's parliamentary elections to determine whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will serve a fifth term in office is too close to call, according to exit polls released Tuesday.

Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. to some 6.4 million eligible voters. With neither the Likud or Blue and White political parties having a clear advantage over another, the official results are expected to come in overnight.

Netanyahu, who is seeking a fourth consecutive term as part of the Likud party, faces stiff competition from Benny Gantz, a retired military chief who identifies with Blue and White — a party which has a narrow lead ahead of Likud, according to local news Channels 12 and Kan TV.

Channel 10 TV, however, showed the parties in a tie following the vote.

The channels also gave different breakdowns for possible coalitions, with two stations giving Netanyahu's right-wing bloc a slight parliamentary majority while Channel 12 had them tied at 60 seats apiece.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.