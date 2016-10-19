Israel: Troops kill Palestinian woman approaching with knife

Police say Israeli troops have killed a 19-year-old Palestinian woman who approached them at a West Bank intersection while holding a knife.

Police spokeswoman Luba Samri says the forces ordered the woman to stop and shot in the air before killing her on Wednesday when she kept walking toward them.

Samri says no troops were wounded.

It's the latest in a year-long wave of violence. Palestinian attackers have killed 36 Israelis and two visiting Americans, mainly in stabbings. About 220 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire, most of them identified as attackers by Israel.

Israel says troops act to defend themselves. Palestinians and Israeli rights groups say Israeli forces have in cases used excessive force and killed suspected attackers who could have been arrested.