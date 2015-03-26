Expand / Collapse search
Middle East
Last Update November 20, 2014

Israel skeptical of Iranian nuke deal with UN

By | Associated Press

JERUSALEM – Israel is voicing skepticism over an agreement by Iran to open up its nuclear facilities to international inspectors.

The U.N.'s nuclear chief announced Tuesday that he had reached a preliminary deal to allow inspectors to restart a long-stalled probe into suspicions that Iran is secretly developing nuclear arms. The announcement came a day before Iran and six world powers are to meet in Baghdad for negotiations.

Israel believes Iran is developing nuclear weapons and using talks with the international community to buy time. Iran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

An Israeli official said that the government is "highly skeptical" about Tuesday's announcement.

He spoke on condition of anonymity pending a formal government statement.