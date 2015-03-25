Israel says it will not indict jailers for possible negligence in Australian prisoner's death

Israel's Justice Ministry says it will not indict anyone in connection with the 2010 death of an Australian-Israeli prisoner, despite a scathing police investigation that found evidence of negligence by Israel's prison service.

Ben Zygier died in an apparent suicide in Israeli prison where he was held secretly. Australian media reports claim he was a spy for Israel and held for security offenses. Israel has refused to comment on the espionage claims, but Australia has said the man worked for Israel.

After an initial investigation, Israeli authorities requested the court close the case, but the prisoner's family asked for further investigation into the death.

The Israeli police report, released Thursday, claimed supervision of Zygier's cell was faulty.

But the Justice Ministry says the evidence was insufficient to indict the jailers.