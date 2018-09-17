Israel releases US professor detained in West Bank village

Israel has released an American-French law professor who was detained Friday for allegedly trying to block Israeli troops in a West Bank village slated for demolition.

Frank Romano, 66, was detained on Friday in the embattled village of Khan al-Ahmar, along with two Palestinian activists.

Witnesses said that Romano stood in front of heavy equipment being used to clear barriers that had been set up to slow demolition. Activists said he began a hunger strike while in detention.

Romano was expected to appear before an Israeli military court on Monday before being released, said Gaby Lasky, his lawyer.

Lasky said a court ordered his release Sunday. She said he was freed early Monday after police decided not to appeal the decision.

Upon his release, Romano returned to the village and said: "I can continue the struggle with you."

Israel is expected to demolish the village in the coming days.

Romano's LinkedIn page says he teaches law, literature, history and philosophy at the Université Paris Ouest Nanterre La Défense in France, and that he practices law in the U.S. and France.

