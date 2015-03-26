Israel police disperse Palestinians at holy site

Israeli police have stormed a holy site in Jerusalem's Old City, dispersing dozens of Palestinians who police say lobbed rocks at officers.

Friday's clash occurred at a compound containing the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, one of Islam's holiest sites. Jews call the compound the Temple Mount because of the biblical Jewish temples that once stood there.

Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said Palestinian protestors threw rocks at police stationed at the compound entrance. The police stormed inside and used stun grenades to disperse the rioters.

Earlier this week, hardline Jewish activists were arrested for trying to pray atop the mount. An aide to the Palestinian president said Friday's protest was because of that visit.

Police prevent Jewish prayers on the mount to avoid clashes with Muslims.