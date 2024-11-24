Expand / Collapse search
Israel moves towards ceasefire deal with Hezbollah: reports

The reported ceasefire deal comes after Hezbollah launched one of its largest rocket attacks on Israel in retaliation for strikes on Beirut targeting militant command centers

Israeli PM Netanyahu pushes back on ICC charges Video

Israeli PM Netanyahu pushes back on ICC charges

Fox News senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot reports on how the ICC charged Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged war crimes on ‘Special Report.’

Israel is reportedly moving towards a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah in Lebanon after nearly a year of fighting escalated into an all-out war in September. 

Israeli media outlets including YNET and Haaretz have reported that Israel has tentatively agreed to a U.S.-backed proposal for a ceasefire. No final deal has been reached, according to the reports. 

building in lebanon damaged by rocket fire

Journalists take pictures of a building hit direct by a rocket fired from Lebanon in Haifa, Israel, Sunday Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Lebanon and the militia group Hezbollah reportedly agreed to the deal last week but both sides need to give the final okay before it can materialize. 

The reported ceasefire deal comes after Hezbollah launched one of its largest rocket attacks on Israel in exchange for Israeli forces striking Hezbollah command centers in Beirut. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 