Israel mourns the death of First Lady Nechama Rivlin

JERUSALEM -- A day before her 74th birthday, Israeli First Lady Nechama Rivlin died on Tuesday at the Belinson hospital after she lost her battle to the pulmonary illness she fought in recent years, and after she underwent a lung transplant in March.

She was the wife of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was among the first to pay tribute to Rivlin, on behalf of the people of Israel and his own family.

"Together with every Israeli citizen, my wife Sara and I are deeply saddened at the passing of the wife of the president, Nechama Rivlin," Netanyau said. "We have all prayed for her health during the recent period, when she fought heroically for her life."

Flags at the president's residence were lowered to half-mast as a sign of mourning.

ISRAEL MARKS SOMBER MEMORIAL DAY WITH WAILING SIREN

Mrs. Rivlin was born in a moshav, a small agricultural community. In 1964, she began studying at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, studying natural sciences, botany and zoology.

In 1971 she married Reuven (Rubi) Rivlin and settled in Jerusalem. Nechama had three children - Rivi (Rivka), Anat and Ran. She was grandmother to Matan, Ziv, Shai, Karni, Maya, Daniela and Yahav, and sister to Varda.

The Rivlin family issued a statement Tuesday morning expressing their gratitude to "the staff of the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva for their devoted, sensitive and professional treatment during the past few months, night and day, with open hearts and shining faces."

One of her most memorable moments when was during President Trump's visit to Israel in May 2017, when U.S. First Lady Melania Trump walked hand-in-hand with Rivlin, assisting her as they walked into the residence.

While the Israeli presidency is a mostly ceremonial role, Rivlin was a popular first lady who focused on the arts, the environment and children with special needs. She was well-loved by the Israeli people, seen as a down-to-earth, kind and giving.

Many Israelis, among them politicians and artists, shared in social media their heartfelt sadness and loss. Hadash-Ta’al Chairman Ayman Odeh described as her “a dear woman who loved her fellow human beings,” while many reminisced about her touching tributes for the less fortunate.

She was also an avid nature lover and asked that the garden in the residence will be filled with birds feeders and be open to all children. She loved art, dogs and cooking and from time to time would write Facebook posts, generally began with the words "Hello everyone, Nechama here," and signed them "Yours, Nechama."

She will be laid to rest on Wednesday afternoon at the Leaders of the Nation section in Mount Herzel in Jerusalem.