Israel distances itself from Prophet Muhammad film

The Israeli government is distancing itself from a filmmaker whose movie ridiculing the Prophet Muhammad sparked a deadly riot at an American consulate in Libya, but says it will be "vigilant" at its diplomatic offices overseas.

The movie, "Innocence of Muslims," was produced by Sam Bacile, a 56-year-old California real estate developer who has said he's both Israeli and American. The film depicts Muhammad as a fraud, womanizer and madman.

Protesters offended by the movie stormed the U.S. consulate in the Libyan city of Benghazi late Tuesday, killing the ambassador and three other Americans.

Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Yigal Palmor said Wednesday the film "has nothing to do whatsoever with Israel." Still, he said Israel will "have to be vigilant."

He would not say whether any extra precautions were taken.