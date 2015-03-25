Islamists hold small protests against coup in Egypt after curfew over much of the country ends

next Image 1 of 3

Hundreds of supporters of Egypt's ousted president have rallied near the presidential palace as authorities deployed extra police officers and soldiers for the first weekend in months without a curfew.

Planned protests by supporters of toppled leader Mohammed Morsi largely fizzled Friday. Locals chased away one protest in Egypt's second largest city of Alexandria. Morsi supporters also marched by the presidential palace in Cairo.

This Friday marks the first weekend since the end of emergency rule in the country, following an Aug. 14 security force crackdown on camps of Morsi supporters in Cairo killed more than 600 people and sparked days of unrest. A curfew over much of the country ended with it.

The military overthrew Morsi and his Muslim Brotherhood-backed government in a popularly supported coup July 3.