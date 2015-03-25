Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update December 5, 2015

Islamists hold small protests against coup in Egypt after curfew over much of the country ends

By | Associated Press
  • 2a270a5b-Mideast Egypt
    Image 1 of 3

    Supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohammed Morsi raise his poster and their hands with four raised fingers, which has become a symbol of the Rabaah al-Adawiya mosque, where Morsi supporters had held a sit-in for weeks that was violently dispersed in August, during a protest in Cairo, Egypt, Friday, Nov. 15, 2013. The Arabic on the posters reads, "yes to legitimacy." Authorities moved Egypt's ousted president from a hospital room to solitary confinement in a massive prison complex Thursday, a security official said, as his son claimed officials denied a family visitation request after lawyers delivered a message from the leader.(AP Photo/Amr Nabil) (The Associated Press)

  • e93e80d1-Mideast Egypt
    Image 2 of 3

    A supporter of Egypt's ousted President Mohammed Morsi wearing a Guy Fawkes mask raises Morsi's campaign poster during a protest in Cairo, Egypt, Friday, Nov. 15, 2013. Arabic reads,"Morsi is my president." Authorities moved Egypt's ousted president from a hospital room to solitary confinement in a massive prison complex Thursday, a security official said, as his son claimed officials denied a family visitation request after lawyers delivered a message from the leader.(AP Photo/Amr Nabil) (The Associated Press)

  • b1e38966-Mideast Egypt
    Image 3 of 3

    Supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohammed Morsi chant anti-army slogans as one waves a national flag, during a protest in Cairo, Egypt, Friday, Nov. 15, 2013. Authorities moved Egypt's ousted president from a hospital room to solitary confinement in a massive prison complex Thursday, a security official said, as his son claimed officials denied a family visitation request after lawyers delivered a message from the leader.(AP Photo/Amr Nabil) (The Associated Press)

CAIRO – Hundreds of supporters of Egypt's ousted president have rallied near the presidential palace as authorities deployed extra police officers and soldiers for the first weekend in months without a curfew.

Planned protests by supporters of toppled leader Mohammed Morsi largely fizzled Friday. Locals chased away one protest in Egypt's second largest city of Alexandria. Morsi supporters also marched by the presidential palace in Cairo.

This Friday marks the first weekend since the end of emergency rule in the country, following an Aug. 14 security force crackdown on camps of Morsi supporters in Cairo killed more than 600 people and sparked days of unrest. A curfew over much of the country ended with it.

The military overthrew Morsi and his Muslim Brotherhood-backed government in a popularly supported coup July 3.