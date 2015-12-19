Islamic State group says its West Africa branch has killed, injured 1,000 people in 2 months

An organization that tracks jihadi websites says the Islamic State group has published an infographic saying its West Africa division has launched more than 100 attacks in the past two months.

SITE Intelligence Group reports Boko Haram, which joined the Islamic State group in March, has killed and injured more than 1,000 people between Oct. 14 and Dec. 12.

Based in Nigeria, Boko Haram has expanded its attacks into Cameroon, Niger and Chad, countries contributing to a regional force to wipe out the extremists.

The IS graphic says its West African branch has staged 67 suicide attacks and fired more than 120 rockets.

SITE says the data for the infographic posted Saturday on Twitter and Telegram was apparently collected from media reports.