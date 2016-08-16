ISIS reportedly boils 6 alive in vats of tar after Sharia court orders death sentences

The Islamic State terrorist group has displayed yet another one of its gruesome methods of public execution, killing six men in Iraq accused of collaborating with the U.S.-led coalition and Kurdish forces by boiling them to death in vats of tar.

As IS (also known as ISIS or ISIL) has utilized various brutal and heinous styles of public execution in order to frighten people within its strongholds so that they won't dare challenge the authority of the group's sovereignty, IS leaders recently seem to have taken a liking to boiling their helpless victims to their demise.

After the militant group executed seven of its own jihadi soldiers who fled the battlefield in Iraq last month by tying them up and boiling them alive in a giant cauldron of water, an unamed source told Iraqi News that IS recently sentenced six men to death and boiled them to death in tar vats.

"ISIS executed six persons in Mosul for collaborating with Nineveh Operations Command," the source explained. "The death sentence was issued ISIS Sharia court."

"The six persons were placed inside tanks containing boiling tar and the execution was carried out in one of ISIS headquarters at al-Shora," the source added.

The source continued by saying that the execution was carried out in such a tortuous manner in order to intimidate local residents.

"The execution took place in public and it was done with an aim of inciting fear among the citizens," the source stated.

Media activist Abdullah al-Malla spoke with the Kurdish news site ARA News and explained that hundreds of onlookers were present for the execution. According to witnesses, an IS official read the charges against the men before the execution was carried out.

