Iraqi officials: Wave of new blasts hits cities south of Baghdad, killing at least 15

Iraqi authorities say a wave of new explosions has struck cities south of Baghdad, killing at least 15 and wounding dozens.

Police say the deadly blasts struck shortly before the evening iftar meal that ends the daylong fast during the holy month of Ramadan. They reported four dead in Karbala, five in Nasiriyah and six in Musayyib. Hospital officials confirmed the casualty tolls.

Officials say powerful explosions also struck the cities of Kut and Basra, but they were unable to provide casualty figures.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to release the information to reporters.

Iraqi is being hit by its worst waves of violence in years, raising fears the country is heading back toward the widespread sectarian fighting that peaked in 2006 and 2007.