Last Update December 5, 2015

Iraq seeks Turkish help in fight against IS, including arms and intelligence sharing

By | Associated Press
    Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, right, and his Iraqi counterpart Haider al-Abadi shake hands after a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2014.(AP Photo) (The Associated Press)

    Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, right, and his Iraqi counterpart Haider al-Abadi speak to the media after their talks in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2014.(AP Photo) (The Associated Press)

    Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi speaks to the media during a joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart Ahmet Davutoglu after their talks in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2014.(AP Photo) (The Associated Press)

ANKARA, Turkey – The Iraqi prime minister says Iraq and Turkey have discussed cooperation in fighting the Islamic State group, including possible Turkish military and intelligence assistance.

Haider al-Adabi told reporters during a visit to the Turkish capital on Thursday that he had provided a list of things Iraq was requesting from Turkey to help fight the militant group, including training Iraqi forces and providing intelligence and arms.

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said Turkey was ready to support Iraq but did not elaborate. He said the countries' defense ministries were holding discussions.

Turkey has declared it is willing to train and equip forces fighting IS, but has been reluctant to provide greater support to the U.S.-led coalition. Turkey insists that the coalition must also aim to topple Syrian President Bashar Assad.