Iraq officials: Troops repel Islamic State attacks in Anbar, take out suicide car-bombs

Iraqi officials say government forces and Shiite militiamen repelled two Islamic State attacks in Anbar province. In one attack, they used anti-tank missiles to take out four would-be suicide car bombs.

Police and military officials say IS attacked the government-held town of Husseiba with heavy mortar fire early Saturday. They say that after an hours-long battle, the attackers retreated, leaving behind three destroyed vehicles and five dead fighters. At least 10 troops and militiamen were wounded in the battle.

Iraqi forces took Husseiba, near the militant-held provincial capital of Ramadi, from IS last month.

The officials say that elsewhere in Anbar, Iraqi troops destroyed four suicide car bombs during an IS attack in Tharthar area. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to reporters.