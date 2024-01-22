Expand / Collapse search
Iran

Iranian foreign minister heading to Pakistan for talks on exchanged missile strikes

Strikes by Tehran, Islamabad reportedly targeted Baluch separatists on either side of the Iranian-Pakistani border

Associated Press
Published
Iran’s foreign minister will visit Pakistan next week, the two countries said Monday, following unprecedented attacks on either side of the border last week that appeared to target Baluch militant groups with similar separatist goals.

PAKISTANI FORCES KILL 7 MILITANTS NEAR AFGHAN BORDER

The countries accuse each other of providing a haven to the groups in their respective territories.

Iranian flag

The flag of Iran is seen in front of the building of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Headquarters in Vienna, Austria. (Michael Gruber/Getty Images)

Pakistan’s military and political leadership last Friday moved to de-escalate tensions with Iran. Iran's state-run IRNA news agency said that Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian spoke to Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani to defuse the flare-up.

Pakistan said in a statement that Amirabdollahian would visit the country on Jan. 29. The statement also said that the two foreign ministers agreed that the ambassadors from both countries could return to their posts by Jan. 26.

Pakistan recalled its ambassador amid the brief crisis and stopped Iran’s envoy from returning to his post.