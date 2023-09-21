Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Middle East

Iranian court gives Tajik man 2 death sentences for attack at major Shiite shrine that killed 2

Man identified as an IS group member, faced charges of sedition and engaging in warfare against God

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Iranian court has given two death sentences to a Tajik man convicted of carrying out a gun attack that killed two people at a major Shiite shrine in the southern city of Shiraz, the judiciary website reported Thursday.

The website Mizan Online said the Iranian Revolutionary Court in Fars province gave Rahmatollah Norouzof two death sentences because of the seriousness of the crime at the Shah Cheragh mosque. Norouzof, described as a member of the Islamic State group, was convicted of sedition and waging war against God for killing two people and wounding seven in the August attack.

6 PALESTINIANS KILLED IN LATEST CLASH AGAINST ISRAEL IN WEST BANK, GAZA STRIP

Middle East graphic

An Iranian court has issued a Tajik man to two death sentences for an attack at a major Shiite shrine that killed two people. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shah Cheragh is one of Iran’s top five Shiite shrines. It draws pilgrims to Shiraz, about 420 miles south of Iran’s capital, Tehran.

An earlier shooting at the shrine in October 2022 killed 13 people and injured 30 others. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for that attack.