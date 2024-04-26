Expand / Collapse search
World

Iranian-backed Houthis claim responsibility for US reaper drone crash off Yemen coast

Remotely piloted MQ-9 Reaper drones cost around $30 million each

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson , Liz Friden Fox News
Published
UK joins US in shooting down dozens of Houthi targets in Yemen Video

UK joins US in shooting down dozens of Houthi targets in Yemen

Fox News’ Stephanie Bennett on world leaders' reactions to U.S. strikes in the Middle East

Iranian-backed Houthis rebels have claimed responsibility for a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone crash off the coast of Yemen on Thursday, Fox News confirmed on Friday. 

Thursday's crash is the fourth remotely piloted drone brought down by Iranian-proxy groups since November, costing the U.S. government upwards of $120 million. 

It is also the third time Houthi rebels have brought down a U.S. MQ-9 drone.

SHIP COMES UNDER ATTACK OFF COAST OF YEMEN AS HOUTHI REBEL CAMPAIGN APPEARS TO GAIN NEW SPEED

A reaper drone flying

Remotely piloted MQ-9 Reaper drones cost around $30 million each.  (Isaac Brekken/Getty Images)

Last fall, the Houthis released video of a reaper drone the rebels shot down on Nov. 8, one day after Hamas' unprovoked attack on Israel

The rebels also brought down a second MQ-9 earlier this year, and another Iranian-proxy group brought one down in Iraq in January. 

MQ-9 Reapers are primarily used to collect intelligence, but can also be armed with Hellfire missiles. They have a wingspan of 66 feet and cost about $30 million.

Unlike other Iranian-proxy groups, the Houthis continue to launch attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. They have launched 131 attacks to date, according to a U.S. defense official.

YEMEN'S HOUTHI REBELS CONTINUE TO LAUNCH ATTACKS DESPITE MONTH OF US-LED AIRSTRIKES

Mideast-Tensions

Members of the UK's Royal Navy aboard the HMS Diamond shoot down a missile fired from Yemen by Iranian-backed Houthis on Wednesday.  (LPhot Chris Sellars/MoD Crown via AP)

On Thursday, Houthis also attacked a ship traveling through the Gulf of Aden, officials said.

The attack came after the U.S. military said early Thursday that an allied warship shot down a Houthi missile targeting a vessel the day before near the same area. 

Pro-Houthi rally in Yemen

Houthi rebels lift their rifles and chant slogans in Sanaa, Yemen, last month. (Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images)

The Houthis also claimed responsibility for Wednesday's assault, which comes after a period of relatively few rebel attacks on shipping in the region over Israel’s ongoing war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 