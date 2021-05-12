Expand / Collapse search
Iran
Published

Ahmadinejad will run in presidential race, Iran state TV says

Ahmadinejad in recent years has tried to polish his hardline image

Associated Press
Iran's state television has reported that former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is registering as a candidate to return to the same office in upcoming elections.

Broadcast footage showed Ahmadinejad marching accompanied by supporters to a registration center at the Interior Ministry before filling out forms.

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad arrives in Bursa on February 27, 2015, in Turkey. (Photo by Ali Atmaca/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Ahmadinejad in recent years has tried to polish his hardline image into a more centrist candidacy, criticizing the government for mismanagement.