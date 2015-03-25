Iran says it rearms destroyer with modern missiles, launches it on the Persian Gulf

Iran says it has launched a 50-year-old destroyer on the Persian Gulf after overhauling it and rearming with modern missiles.

Since 1992, Iran has been pursuing a self-sufficiency military program, reportedly producing its own jet fighters, tanks, missiles and light submarines as well as torpedoes.

Tuesday's report by state TV quotes Rear Adm. Abbas Zamini as saying that experts had equipped the destroyer Bayandor with anti-ship missiles capable of firing 160 kilometers (100 miles) during its 20-month overhauled.

Zamini says the destroyer joined Iran's navy in 1964 and is named after a World War II war hero.