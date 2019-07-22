Iran says it dismantled CIA spy ring, arrests 17, sentences some to death: report

Click here to get the Fox News morning newsletter in your inbox every day with updates on Iran and other breaking news

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry on Monday said it uncovered a U.S. Central Intelligence Agency spy ring, arrested 17 suspects and sentenced some to death, according to a report from the country’s semi-official news agency said.

Emails from Fox News to the CIA and the State Department were not immediately returned.

Fars news agency was first to report on the matter, according to Reuters. The identities of those arrested were not immediately known.