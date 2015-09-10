Iran not yet decided whether to ship out or convert enriched uranium, as per nuke deal terms

Iran says it has not yet decided how to reduce its enriched uranium stockpile — which it must do under the July 14 nuclear deal it signed with six world powers.

Iranian envoy Reza Najafi says one option would be to export it to Russia or other countries. The other, he says, would be to convert it to non-enriched form.

Najafi, Iran's chief envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency, spoke to reporters Thursday outside a board meeting of the 35-nation agency.

Uranium can be enriched to levels all the way to weapons-grade, which is used in the fissile core of nuclear arms. Iran says it is not interested in such weapons and enriches only to produce energy and for peaceful research.