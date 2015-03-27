Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update March 27, 2015

Iran detains Asian reporter for asking suspicious questions about nuclear program

By | Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran – TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's state TV says authorities have detained an Asian reporter for asking suspicious questions about the country's disputed nuclear program.

The report did not identify the reporter by name or nationality. His two Iranian assistants were also detained.

The report says the journalist asked people in Tehran for their views on whether Iran's nuclear program had a military dimension and on Iran's relations with Russia.

Monday's report said their case was sent to the judiciary.

The U.N. Security Council, including Russia and China, imposed a fourth set of sanctions on Iran in June after it refused to halt key aspects of its nuclear program.

The West fears the program is aimed at weapons production, a charge Iran denies.