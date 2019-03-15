Expand / Collapse search
Iran bans Boeing 737 Max planes from its airspace

Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran – Iran says it has banned from its airspace Boeing 737 Max 8 planes alongside other nations.

A statement released Friday by the transportation ministry announced the ban.

The decision comes following two fatal crashes involving the model in the past year.

A Boeing Max plane owned by the Ethiopian Airliner crashed last week and killed all 157 people aboard. A previous crash involving the model killed 189 people in Indonesia five months before.

Iran itself has no Boeing 737 Max 8 planes due to decades-long U.S. sanctions on the country.