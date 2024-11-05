Iran-backed Iraqi militia attacks Haifa, Israel with drones

An Iran-backed Iraqi militia launched a drone attack in northern Israel early Tuesday, according to Iranian state media.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed several of its drones targeted Haifa, a port city in northern Israel, in response to Israeli military action in Gaza and Lebanon, the state media said.

Israel Defense Forces said it shot down one drone that entered Israeli airspace from the direction of Syria overnight, the Times of Israel reported.

The reported drone attack comes as the entire Middle East region teeters on the edge of being engulfed in a wider regional conflict over the ongoing conflicts between Israel and Iranian proxies Hamas and Hezbollah in Gaza and Lebanon.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday threatened Israel and the U.S. with "a crushing response" following Israeli strikes on Oct. 26 that targeted military bases and other locations and killed at least five people in the Islamic Republic.

Early Sunday, U.S. Central Command confirmed that B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers from Minot Air Force Base's 5th Bomb Wing arrived in the Middle East region, an effort aimed at deterring Iran and its allies from attacking Israel.

Despite growing pressure from the U.S. and wider international community on Israel for a cease-fire in Gaza and Lebanon, Israel has intensified strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon and continues to wage a massive offensive in northern Gaza.

Israeli strikes late Monday killed at least 30 people in Gaza, according to Palestinian health officials.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.