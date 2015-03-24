Indonesia's president elected meets with defeated candidate, easing political tensions

Indonesia's defeated presidential candidate and the victor Joko Widodo have met for the first time since the bitterly contested polls, in a sign that political tensions in the Southeast Asian nation might be thawing.

Prabowo Subianto congratulated Widodo on his victory and promised to support his government as long as his policies are in line "in the interests of the nation and people."

Until the meeting Friday at the home of Prabowo's father, the wealthy Suharto-ere general had refused to concede defeat and had challenged the election results in the courts.

He heads a coalition that controls the largest block of legislators in the parliament. That has raised concerns Jokowi might be obstructed in his legislative agenda or even face impeachment.

Jokowi will be inaugurated president on Monday.