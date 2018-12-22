Indonesian tsunami kills at least 43 and injures 600, officials say

Officials are now saying at least 43 people are dead and 600 more wounded after a tsunami struck the coast of Indonesia on Saturday.

The National Disaster Management Agency confirmed that the tsunami struck Saturday night, leaving dozens of buildings damaged, on top of the escalating human toll.

Government officials initially said 20 people were dead but that figure quickly doubled. Disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said those numbers are expected to rise still further because some affected areas have not yet been assessed.

The Meteorology and Geophysics agency, in a separate statement, said the cause could have been undersea landslides from Anak Krakatau, a volcanic island formed over years from the Krakatau volcano, which last erupted in October.

The Sunda Strait between the islands of Java and Sumatra connects the Java Sea to the Indian Ocean.

In September, at least 832 people were killed by a quake and tsunami that hit the city of Palu on the island of Sulawesi, which is just east of Borneo.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.