Last Update January 8, 2015

Indonesian police detain 2 alleged terrorists, say they were plotting attack

By | Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia – Indonesian police have arrested two suspected Islamist extremists they allege were poised to launch a bomb attack on officers.

The arrests took place Monday evening in the east Javanese city of Surabaya.

In a statement, police said Tuesday that officers seized bombs and bomb-making equipment from a rented house the men were staying in.

It says the men admitted to planning an attack on a police post in the city on Tuesday.

Lawyers for the men weren't available.

Indonesian law enforcement have had success in cracking down on extremists who carried out a string of attacks in the early 2000s, but the militants have proved resilient.