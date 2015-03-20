Indonesian police detain 2 alleged terrorists, say they were plotting attack
JAKARTA, Indonesia – Indonesian police have arrested two suspected Islamist extremists they allege were poised to launch a bomb attack on officers.
The arrests took place Monday evening in the east Javanese city of Surabaya.
In a statement, police said Tuesday that officers seized bombs and bomb-making equipment from a rented house the men were staying in.
It says the men admitted to planning an attack on a police post in the city on Tuesday.
Lawyers for the men weren't available.
Indonesian law enforcement have had success in cracking down on extremists who carried out a string of attacks in the early 2000s, but the militants have proved resilient.