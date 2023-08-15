Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Asia
Published

Indonesia initiates WTO dispute consultations over EU biodiesel import duties

Countervailing duties are levied aiming to counterbalance the adverse impacts of subsidies

Reuters
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Indonesia has requested WTO dispute consultations with the European Union regarding the bloc's imposition of duties on imports of biodiesel from the southeast Asia nation, the global trade body said on Tuesday.

HERE’S WHY INDONESIA IS MOVING ITS CAPITAL – AND WHY IT’S SO CONTROVERSIAL

The request was circulated to WTO members on Aug. 15, the body said, adding that Indonesia argues that the EU countervailing duties and the investigation that led to their imposition are inconsistent with WTO provisions.

WTO logo

A logo is seen at the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters before a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, on Oct. 5, 2022.  (REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo)

Countervailing duties are imposed under WTO rules with the goal of neutralising the negative effects of subsidies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP