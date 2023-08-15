Indonesia initiates WTO dispute consultations over EU biodiesel import duties

Indonesia has requested WTO dispute consultations with the European Union regarding the bloc's imposition of duties on imports of biodiesel from the southeast Asia nation, the global trade body said on Tuesday.

The request was circulated to WTO members on Aug. 15, the body said, adding that Indonesia argues that the EU countervailing duties and the investigation that led to their imposition are inconsistent with WTO provisions.

Countervailing duties are imposed under WTO rules with the goal of neutralising the negative effects of subsidies.

