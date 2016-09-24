Expand / Collapse search
GLOBAL ECONOMY
India's prime minister says Pakistan a haven for terrorism

Associated Press
    An Indian Border Security Force soldier looks at the Pakistan side of the border through a binocular at Ranbir Singh Pura, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) from Jammu, India, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a speech Saturday that in the last four months, Indian security forces have killed more than 100 terrorists who crossed over the cease-fire line in Kashmir from Pakistani territory. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) (The Associated Press)

    FILE – In this May 27, 2014 file photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, walks to shake hand with his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif before the start of their meeting in New Delhi, India. Modi said in a speech Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, that he'll work to isolate Pakistan internationally, accusing India's archrival of trying to destabilize Asia by exporting terrorism. (AP Photo /Manish Swarup, File) (The Associated Press)

NEW DELHI – India's leader says he'll work to isolate Pakistan internationally, accusing India's archrival of trying to destabilize Asia by exporting terrorism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a speech Saturday that in the last four months, Indian security forces have killed 110 terrorists who crossed over the cease-fire line in Kashmir from Pakistani territory.

He said terrorist attacks in Bangladesh and Afghanistan were also being instigated from Pakistan.

He warned Pakistan, "We will isolate you. I will work for that."

Modi's speech in the southern Indian town of Kozhikode, which was televised nationally, was his first since an attack on an Indian army base in Indian-controlled Kashmir last Sunday killed 18 soldiers. Indian investigators say the attackers were from Jaish-e-Mohammed, an outlawed militant group based in Pakistan. Pakistan denies the charge.