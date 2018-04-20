Indian opposition parties seek impeachment of chief justice

India's main opposition parties are seeking to impeach the country's top judge, accusing him of misuse of authority and acting under government pressure.

Opposition leaders presented a notice to the chairman of Parliament's upper house on Friday seeking an inquiry into Chief Justice Deepak Misra's conduct, to be followed by a vote on impeachment.

They also accused Misra of providing false information when he bought land before becoming chief justice.

Misra did not immediately respond to the opposition accusations.

It is the first time that political parties have sought to impeach a chief justice. The chairman of the upper house, Venkaiah Naidu, will determine whether there are sufficient grounds for a vote by lawmakers on Misra's removal.