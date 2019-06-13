Indian authorities say no survivors of air force plane crash

Indian authorities say there are no survivors from an AN-32 transport plane that crashed in a mountainous area near the border with China earlier this month.

The Indian Air Force tweeted Thursday that rescuers reached the crash site at an elevation of 3,658 meters (12,000 feet) in Arunachal Pradesh, India's northeastern-most state, and that none of the 13 people on board survived.

They included five air force officers and eight people of other ranks. Officials have not commented on what caused the June 3 crash.

Because of dense woods, it took the air force and navy nine days to locate the plane after it went missing while traveling to a high-altitude airstrip.

After a helicopter spotted it on June 11, a 15-person rescue team was dispatched to the site.