Indian Army claims it found ‘abominable snowman’ footprint

The Indian Army on Monday claimed it had sighted the footprints of Yeti, more commonly known as the “abominable snowman,” earlier this month at a Nepalese base camp.

The army shared an image of the supposed footprints on its official Twitter page on Monday. It said Yeti’s “mysterious footprints measuring 32x15 inches” were found by a mountaineering expedition team on April 9 at Makalu Base Campe in Nepal.

“This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past,” the post read.

The "yeti" has evoked countless sensationalist stories and claims of sightings over the years.

In Nepalese folklore, the monster is described as "furry" and ape-like with a terrifying howl.