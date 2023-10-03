Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Canada

India demands Canada to recall 41 diplomats amid diplomatic tensions over Sikh leader's killing

Canada levels accusations of Indian involvement in Sikh separatist leader's killing near Vancouver

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

India has told Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country, an official familiar with the matter said Tuesday, ramping up a confrontation over Canadian accusations that India may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in suburban Vancouver.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly ahead of public reaction from the Canadian government later Tuesday. The official confirmed an earlier report from the Financial Times.

GRIZZLY BEAR ATTACK IN BANFF NATIONAL PARK LEAVES COUPLE, DOG DEAD

Canada FOX graphic

India has told Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country amid Canadian allegations over the killing of a Sikh separatist leader.  (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said there were "credible allegations" of Indian involvement in the slaying of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a 45-year-old Sikh leader who was killed by masked gunmen in June in Surrey, outside Vancouver.

For years, India has said Nijjar, a Canadian citizen born in India, has links to terrorism, an allegation Nijjar denied.