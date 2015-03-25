India border firing injures Pakistani woman: military

A Pakistani woman was injured Tuesday when Indian troops fired across the disputed border in the Himalayan region of Kashmir, Pakistan's military said.

The incident took place in the Karela area, near Kotli town, along the Line of Control (LoC) separating the Indian and Pakistani-controlled sectors.

"A 65 years old lady Roshni Begum was injured due to unprovoked firing by Indian troops," the military said in a statement.

"She was grazing animals when hit by a bullet on her leg," it added.

India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars over Muslim-majority Kashmir, which is held in part by each country but claimed in full by both.

The two nuclear-armed neighbours agreed to a ceasefire along the LoC in November 2003, but there have been sporadic clashes in Kashmir with both sides accusing each other of violating the deal.